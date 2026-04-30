Ana de Armas Hot Shots to Celebrate Her 38th Birthday!

Ana de Armas is 38 years old ... and, we've put together nearly that many steamy snaps for you to enjoy!

The actress is celebrating another spin around the sun on Thursday ... and -- like many celebs -- she spends a ton of time parading in its light while wearing just a tiny bikini.

Check out Ana's legs in this one-piece, long-sleeve bathing suit ... which seem to go on forever.

The Havana native's also been a Louis Vuitton model since 2023 ... and, just one look at her answers all questions about why she's perfect for it.