Matty Healy Comforts His Crying Mother Outside Restaurant

By TMZ Staff
Published
080125_matty_healy_kal
MATTY HELPS MOM
Matty Healy's mom caught a lot of heat for her recent comments about Taylor Swift ... and, it might be getting to her -- because she was just spotted crying on a city sidewalk.

The singer-songwriter was seen hugging his mother, Denise Welch, outside a high-priced restaurant in West Hollywood on Thursday before sitting on the curb and chatting with her while she dabbed her eyes with a tissue.

The two seem deep in a difficult conversation ... with Healy appearing animated at one point while his mom was shedding tears.

BTW ... it looks like Matty was also taking a smoke break from his date with fiancée Gabbriette Bechtel, along with Mama Healy.

A source with knowledge tells TMZ ... there was a family matter that Matty was consoling his mother about. Sounds like a rough week on top of everything else.

You'll recall, Welch recently pissed off a ton of Swifties when she knocked Taylor on Andy Cohen's hit show "Watch What Happens Live" ... saying she was glad she would never be her mother-in-law.

She tried to walk back the comments on the program ... but, the damage was done -- foot securely lodged in mouth.

Matt Healy Performing With The 1975
Healy and Swift have taken shots at each other in the past years ... multiple songs on "The Tortured Poets Department" are about their short-lived romance -- and, Healy hit out at Taylor by saying he wouldn't write songs about "casual flings."

But, a parent getting involved is a first ... and, she's clearly going through something right now.

