Matty Healy's Mom Takes Shot at Taylor Swift During Andy Cohen Interview

The mother of Taylor Swift's ex-boyfriend took a swipe at the pop icon on live TV, saying she's happy to no longer be associated with TS.

Denise Welch -- the mom of "1975" lead singer Matty Healy -- sat down with Andy Cohen on Thursday's episode of "Watch Happens Live," and, during their chat, Andy brought up the "T" word.

The Bravo host pointed out Taylor wrote songs on her album, "The Tortured Poets Department," about her short-lived 2023 romance with Matty, and he asked Denise for her reaction to the 2024 record.

Denise offered up a spicy response ... kicking things off with a warning, “Obviously, on pain of death can I talk about that episode."

Then Denise threw shade at Taylor in a big way ... stating, "but not being her mother-in-law is a role that I am glad that I lost."

Andy looked totally stunned, prompting Denise to slightly walk back her comment. She said, “Not that I have anything against [Taylor] at all." It was just -- it was tricky.”

Denise -- a British TV actress who has appeared on “Celebrity Big Brother UK” -- went on to explain that Matty was apparently "not allowed to say anything" about his relationship with Taylor ... even though she went on to write a whole album about it.

Denise seemed annoyed by that ... but then she said Matty is doing great and has moved on with his "amazing" and "gorgeous" fiancée, Gabbriette Bechtel, a model.