Travis Kelce Ex Kayla Nicole Wows in Tiny Bikini on Ibiza Yacht Vacation
Kayla Nicole Check Out My Body-Ody-Ody ... Bikini Boat Break in Ibiza!!!
Travis Kelce just went IG official with Taylor Swift in some sweet vacay snaps ... but his ex Kayla Nicole’s making it clear she’s on her own getaway -- and hers is bringing the heat!
As you can see from these pics, it was all sun's out, buns out -- Kayla was serving body-ody-ody in a teeny patterned bikini and chic head scarf, living her best life on a boat in Ibiza Sunday.
Kayla's energy was high, and her glow-up was unmatched as she vibed with her crew -- dancing, posing, and soaking up that Spanish island sun.
Yep, this one’s definitely a girls' trip -- worlds away from Travis’ lovey-dovey IG drop with Taylor. Not that Kayla’s seen it, of course …
Kayla recently made it loud and clear on a podcast -- she’s done being known as "Travis Kelce’s ex" -- especially since it's been three years since the split.
But with Travis being Mr. NFL to Taylor's pop queen status, Kayla’s still got a ways to go before fully shaking off that ex-label -- whether she likes it or not. Fame’s got a long memory!