Kehlani Then And Now -- Good Genes or Good Docs?!
Kehlani Hot Shots Then And Now ... Good Genes or Good Docs?!
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Kehlani's looks over the years are killer 🔥
Here is a 19-year-old version of the smokin' hot singer-songwriter and dancer at SXSW Film-Interactive-Music in Austin, Texas back in 2015 (left).
And, over a decade later, Kehlani showcased her tatted décolleté at the 6th Annual Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards earlier this month (right).
The 31-year-old will grab the mic tonight at the BET Awards -- and is up for several nominations, but the key question here is: Good Genes or Good Docs?!