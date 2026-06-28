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Kehlani Then And Now -- Good Genes or Good Docs?!

Kehlani Hot Shots Then And Now ... Good Genes or Good Docs?!

By TMZ Staff
Published
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Kehlani's looks over the years are killer 🔥

Here is a 19-year-old version of the smokin' hot singer-songwriter and dancer at SXSW Film-Interactive-Music in Austin, Texas back in 2015 (left).

And, over a decade later, Kehlani showcased her tatted décolleté at the 6th Annual Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards earlier this month (right).

Kehlani Hot Shots
Launch Gallery
Kehlani Hot Shots Launch Gallery

The 31-year-old will grab the mic tonight at the BET Awards -- and is up for several nominations, but the key question here is: Good Genes or Good Docs?!

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