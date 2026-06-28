Kehlani Then And Now -- Good Genes or Good Docs?!

Then And Now ...

Kehlani's looks over the years are killer 🔥

Here is a 19-year-old version of the smokin' hot singer-songwriter and dancer at SXSW Film-Interactive-Music in Austin, Texas back in 2015 (left).

And, over a decade later, Kehlani showcased her tatted décolleté at the 6th Annual Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards earlier this month (right).