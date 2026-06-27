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BET Awards -- Chloe Bailey What's The Big Frigin' Difference?!

BET Awards ... Chloe Bailey What's The Big Frigin' Difference?!

By TMZ Staff
Published
What's The Big Frigin' Difference?! Part 4
Launch Gallery
Sneaky Peepers! Launch Gallery
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Before Chloe Bailey graces tomorrow's BET Awards with her beauty n' grace -- can you see the sneaky switches made to these two images?!

The sexy star hit the Big Apple earlier this week -- donning a cool summer 'fit -- to promote her latest film "Strung."

Think you got what it takes to find the sneaky switches?! No need to phone-in a friend, you got this!

HINT: There are THREE differences in the above Chloe Bailey photos!

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