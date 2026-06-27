BET Awards -- Chloe Bailey What's The Big Frigin' Difference?!
BET Awards ... Chloe Bailey What's The Big Frigin' Difference?!
Published
Before Chloe Bailey graces tomorrow's BET Awards with her beauty n' grace -- can you see the sneaky switches made to these two images?!
The sexy star hit the Big Apple earlier this week -- donning a cool summer 'fit -- to promote her latest film "Strung."
Think you got what it takes to find the sneaky switches?! No need to phone-in a friend, you got this!
HINT: There are THREE differences in the above Chloe Bailey photos!