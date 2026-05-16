Kyle Richards What's The Big Frigin' Difference?!
Kyle Richards What's The Big Frigin' Difference?!
Published
Kyle Richards set off the alarms in a pink suit that was way too cute! Examine these two photos and see if you can secure the changes and throw 'em in the bag!
The Bravo babe hit the NYC streets earlier this week -- and her fashion choice has us taking notes! She may not have stripes on her 'fit, but some things are definitely amiss ...
HINT: There are THREE differences in the above Kyle Richards photos!