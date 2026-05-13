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Babes on Bravo ... Ciara Miller Sizzles To Superstardom, Hot Shots

Babes on Bravo! Ciara Miller Sizzles To Superstardom 🤑

By TMZ Staff
Published
Ciara Miller Hot Shots
Launch Gallery
Ciara Miller Hot Shots Launch Gallery

Ciara Miller is turning heartbreak into a serious glow-up -- fans (and brands) can’t get enough of this Bravo babe, so we’re highlighting her with a brand-new gallery of her hottest shots!

The "Summer House" star made headlines back in March when she and her reality TV co-stars, West Wilson and Amanda Batula, sparked drama that quickly spilled off-screen and into the public eye.

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Miller seems to be following in the footsteps of fellow Bravo-lebrity Ariana Madix ... securing brand deals ... and a co-hosting gig on "Love Island USA: Aftersun."

Clearly she's got the skills to grab hold of a mic -- and a rockin' hot bod that steals the spotlight!!

Strut your stuff into our gallery!

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