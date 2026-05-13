Babes on Bravo ... Ciara Miller Sizzles To Superstardom, Hot Shots

Ciara Miller is turning heartbreak into a serious glow-up -- fans (and brands) can’t get enough of this Bravo babe, so we’re highlighting her with a brand-new gallery of her hottest shots!

The "Summer House" star made headlines back in March when she and her reality TV co-stars, West Wilson and Amanda Batula, sparked drama that quickly spilled off-screen and into the public eye.

Miller seems to be following in the footsteps of fellow Bravo-lebrity Ariana Madix ... securing brand deals ... and a co-hosting gig on "Love Island USA: Aftersun."