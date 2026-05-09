Hot Moms Who Let The Dogs Out ... Happy Dog Mom Day!

Who, Who, Who, Who, Who 🐶

Let The Dogs Out ...

Will the Real Fur Moms of Hollywood please stand up?! Today's National Dog Mom Day, and we've got a pack of proud puppy parents ... they sure represent!

Paris Hilton may be too glam to give a damn woof, but check out her adorable fur baby! Sydney Sweeney and Claudia Sulewski paired some swimwear selfies with their precious pups!

And Amanda Seyfried brought her K-9 kid on set and snatched this silly shot ...