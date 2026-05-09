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Hot Moms Who Let The Dogs Out ... Happy Dog Mom Day!

Hot Moms Who Let The Dogs Out ... Who, Who, Who, Who, Who 🐶

By TMZ Staff
Published
Celebrity Dog Moms
Launch Gallery
Celebrity Dog Moms Launch Gallery

Will the Real Fur Moms of Hollywood please stand up?! Today's National Dog Mom Day, and we've got a pack of proud puppy parents ... they sure represent!

Paris Hilton may be too glam to give a damn woof, but check out her adorable fur baby! Sydney Sweeney and Claudia Sulewski paired some swimwear selfies with their precious pups!

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And Amanda Seyfried brought her K-9 kid on set and snatched this silly shot ...

They ain't just your regular dog moms, they're COOL dog moms ... Check out the gallery!

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