Penn Badgley and Meghann Fahy What's The Big Frigin' Difference?!
Penn Badgley and Meghann Fahy What's The Big Frigin' Difference?!
Published
Penn Badgley and Meghann Fahy couldn't hold back their PDA, but can you snatch the sneaky switches and throw 'em in the pot?!
Earlier this week in NYC, the two actors were snapped on set of "You Deserve Each Other" -- Penn was cool n' casual in a pair of vans, while Meghann's on-screen look also took a laidback approach.
This acting duo is cuffing goals!
HINT: There are THREE differences in the above Penn Badgley and Meghann Fahy photos!