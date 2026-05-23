American Music Awards Nominee Taylor Swift -- What's The Big Frigin' Difference?!
American Music Awards Nominee What's The Big Frigin' Difference?!
Published
The American Music Awards is just around the corner and 40-time winner Taylor Swift is up for 8 awards! Before you watch the show on Monday, make yourself a winner and find the minor differences in the two date night pics!
You know this singer 'All Too Well,' so strap on your thinking caps and see if you can track down the switch-ups!
'The Fate of
Ophelia' the game is in your hands!
HINT: There are THREE differences in the above Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce photos!