Brooks Nader Then And Now -- Good Genes or Good Docs?!

Brooks Nader's looks over the years are what we'd call a "Baewatch" marathon!

Here is a 20-year-old version of the model posing pretty for a pic during New York Fashion Week back in 2017.

And, nearly a decade later Brooks is still turning heads with her show-stopping looks, recently seen at the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show.

We know she's booked and busy -- shooting "Baywatch" ... and "The Fifth Wheel" with Kim Kardashian, but the question here is: