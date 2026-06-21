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Brooks Nader Then And Now -- Good Genes or Good Docs?!

Brooks Nader Then & Now ... Good Genes or Good Docs?!

By TMZ Staff
Published
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Brooks Nader's looks over the years are what we'd call a "Baewatch" marathon!

Here is a 20-year-old version of the model posing pretty for a pic during New York Fashion Week back in 2017.

Brooks Nader Hot Shots
Launch Gallery
Brooks Nader Hot Shots Launch Gallery

And, nearly a decade later Brooks is still turning heads with her show-stopping looks, recently seen at the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show.

Marilyn Monroe-INLINE-HULU

We know she's booked and busy -- shooting "Baywatch" ... and "The Fifth Wheel" with Kim Kardashian, but the question here is:

Good Genes or Good Docs?!

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