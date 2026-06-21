Brooks Nader Then And Now -- Good Genes or Good Docs?!
Brooks Nader Then & Now ... Good Genes or Good Docs?!
Published
Brooks Nader's looks over the years are what we'd call a "Baewatch" marathon!
Here is a 20-year-old version of the model posing pretty for a pic during New York Fashion Week back in 2017.
And, nearly a decade later Brooks is still turning heads with her show-stopping looks, recently seen at the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show.
We know she's booked and busy -- shooting "Baywatch" ... and "The Fifth Wheel" with Kim Kardashian, but the question here is:
Good Genes or Good Docs?!