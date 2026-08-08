Florida Man Jailed For Allegedly Killing Cats With Blow Dryer and Rag Soaked in Bleach

Play video content Video: Florida Man Jailed for Allegedly Killing Cats With Blow Dryer and Bleach-Soaked Rag Lee County Sheriff's Office

David Charette is a Florida man who shouldn't be around cats ... because he allegedly killed some in a cruel way, using a blow dryer and a rag soaked in bleach.

Those are the ugly allegations Charette is now facing -- and more -- from the Lee County Sheriff's Office. On Thursday, Charette was arrested and booked in the Lee County jail for aggravated animal cruelty on $100,000 bail.

Police body cam video shows officers checking on one of the kittens, then Charette being placed in the back of a squad car.

According to police, deputies arrived at Charette's Fort Myers home after getting a tip that someone was hitting and drowning a 2-month-old kitten named Luna.

Luckily, Luna was still alive and was taken to an animal hospital for treatment, cops said, adding that other felines in Charette's world weren't so lucky.

Cops say witnesses told them Charette abused and killed his cats to punish his daughter when she acted up.

During their investigation, police say Charette had allegedly killed 2 of his cats in the past year. In June, Charette allegedly suffocated a 1-month-old kitten with a bleach-soaked rag. In another incident, he allegedly burned up a 3-month-old kitten with a blow dryer.