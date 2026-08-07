Andrew Gillum Locked Up Again, Authorities Say He Tested Positive for Meth

Andrew Gillum's back in jail after prosecutors say he missed a drug test ... and then tested positive for methamphetamine.

Baldwin County Assistant D.A. John Oxford tells TMZ ... Andrew is taking part in random drug testing known as "color code drug testing." Basically, we're told Andrew is assigned a color by the court, and he's supposed to call a hotline every day. If he calls the hotline and his color is read out, he has to report that day for a drug test.

Oxford says Andrew didn't show up for his drug test on a day his color was called ... so he was tested for drugs at his court appearance Thursday ... and it came back positive.

As a result, we're told he was taken back into custody.

We broke the story ... Andrew was arrested for drug possession last month when cops say they found him with 3 grams of methamphetamine, 8 pre-rolled marijuana joints, 4 cut straws, 3 pipes, and a bong.

Andrew passed a drug test shortly after his arrest ... and there was some indication he might enter a pre-trial drug intervention program. Unclear how this will affect whether he enters that program.

It's been a steep fall from grace for Andrew ... he was the mayor of Tallahassee, Florida from 2014 to 2018 and then ran for governor of Florida in 2018, losing a very tight race to Republican Ron DeSantis.