Ex-Florida Governor Nominee Andrew Gillum May Catch Break In Meth Case, Prosecutor Says

Andrew Gillum may just catch a break in his crystal meth case ... we're told Alabama prosecutors are considering sending the ex-Florida politician to a pre-trial intervention program.

John Oxford, Assistant District Attorney for Baldwin County, tells us he will be reviewing 30 narcotics cases Friday for possible transfer to drug court, and among them is Gillum's case.

Last week, Gillum was arrested after cops said they saw him driving erratically in Daphne, AL, and pulled him over near a Walmart, only to find him with 3 grams of methamphetamine , 8 pre-rolled marijuana joints, 4 cut straws, 3 pipes, and a bong.

Prosecutors charged Gillum with felony possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), as well as misdemeanor possession of marijuana for personal use and possession of drug paraphernalia.

You may recall -- Gillum won the 2018 Democratic seat in the Florida governor's race, but was ultimately beaten in the general election by Republican Ron DeSantis . Before that, Gillum was the mayor of Tallahassee from 2014 to 2018.

In 2020, Gillum and another man were reportedly found dazed and confused inside a Miami hotel room with bags of suspected crystal meth ... but neither man was ultimately charged in that case because police could not tie them directly to the drug.

As for the Alabama case, Oxford says Gillum's Miami incident will be a factor in his decision on whether to transfer Gillum's case to drug court. Oxford says drug court has its perks over a regular criminal court prosecution, which typically involves a guilty plea by the defendant with a probation sentence and the conviction on their record.

In drug court, Oxford says, defendants are required to complete a two-year program, which can include inpatient or outpatient treatment, 12-step programs, and drug tests.

Oxford says defendants must complete the treatment program in the first year and then continue attending 12-step meetings with no relapses in the second year.