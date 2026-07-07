Ex-Florida Governor Nominee Andrew Gillum Allegedly Had Meth, Cut Straws, Bong During Arrest

Andrew Gillum -- the former Florida politician who lost to Ron DeSantis by a slim margin in the 2018 governor's race -- allegedly had methamphetamine, cut straws, weed, pipes and a bong on him when he was arrested in Alabama.

According to the incident report, obtained by TMZ ... Gillum was arrested last week on U.S. Highway 98 near Walmart Drive in Daphne, where cops say they found 3 grams of methamphetamine, 8 pre-rolled marijuana joints, 4 cut straws, 3 pipes, and a bong during the bust.

Police say they pulled Gillum over because he was driving erratically.

We broke the story ... the ex-gubernatorial candidate was arrested and charged with felony unlawful possession of a controlled substance and misdemeanor possession of marijuana.

You may remember ... back in 2020, cops say Gillum and another man were found dazed and confused at the Mondrian Hotel in South Beach, FL. According to reports at the time, the man who found them called the cops because he feared Gillum was overdosing.

Police say they found pill bottles and meth, but prosecutors never charged Gillum or the other man because there was insufficient evidence to link them directly to the drugs, which were not found on their persons.