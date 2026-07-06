Victoria Lee Robinson Files For Restraining Order Against Ex Tom Sandoval

Update

11:36 AM PT -- Victoria Lee Robinson 's request for a temporary restraining order has been denied.

Tom Sandoval's situation with his ex is getting even messier ... 'cause she just filed for a restraining order against him, claiming he's been physically violent with her in the past.

Victoria Lee Robinson filed for a restraining order against Tom on Thursday, claiming Tom has been physical on multiple occasions, including the brutal June 3 fight at the Hollywood Hills rental home where all three of them had been living.

In addition to that altercation, Victoria says that Tom shoved her down hardwood stairs on August 30, 2025 … which she claims caused “visible injuries” to her knees.

In another alleged incident from May 2026, she says Tom pushed her to the ground, elbowed her chest, locked her out of her hotel room, and began “ransacking” her personal property.

Victoria also alleged he was screaming at, gaslighting, and manipulating her … and she says all of this went down while she was in Nashville visiting her terminally ill grandfather. She claims he would verbally attack her throughout their relationship, allegedly calling her "stupid," "dumb," and "a coward."

She also wants her restraining order to protect her father, Will , too … even though he’s already filed one of his own. Victoria says in the docs that -- after the June 3 fight -- she’s scared Tom will try to hurt her dad again.

We broke the story ... video appears to show Sandoval getting in Victoria's face that night. That’s when you see Will grabs Tom and Tom shove Will, who falls into a lit fire pit.

Will says he suffered a ruptured disc in his back, broke his thumb and elbow, and cut his heel during that confrontation.

As we reported, Victoria was arrested that night, and Tom was later granted his own temporary restraining order against her and her dad ... claiming his ex repeatedly hit him. He also alleged Will punched a hole through a bedroom door, threatened him, and put him in a bear hug at one point.

In the request, she’s asking that her ex be ordered to move out of the home they were living in, saying she has a right to live there because her name’s on the lease and she’s been paying rent.

Victoria says she’s even willing to give up the Mercedes they leased together in order to keep the house.

She's also asking for a no-contact order … meaning Tom wouldn’t be able to get in touch with her or her dad. Victoria wants him at least 100 yards away from either of them at all times.