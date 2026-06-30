Tom Sandoval Supported Ex-Girlfriend and Her Dad for More Than a Year

Footed the Bill for Ex-GF and Her Dad For Over A Year

Tom Sandoval didn't just open his home to ex-girlfriend Victoria Lee Robinson ... he also allegedly supported her and her dad financially for more than a year while they lived with him ... but sources close to Victoria adamantly dispute that account.

Sources close to Tom tell TMZ ... in October 2024, Tom invited Victoria and her dad, Will Robinson, along with their four cats, to move into his home.

We're told Will first moved into the Valley Village home Tom previously shared with ex-girlfriend Ariana Madix before the group later relocated as Tom worked to sell the property.

According to our Tom sources ... Victoria, Will, and the cats lived with Tom for more than a year and a half.

Our Tom sources say he covered virtually all of the household expenses during that time ... because neither Victoria nor Will was working. We're also told Tom paid for two storage units for Victoria's furniture and other belongings.

Sources close to Tom claim Victoria's only significant financial contribution came after she received a financial settlement ... when she paid a few months' rent on the new rental home while Tom worked to sell his Valley Village house.

Sources close to Victoria dispute that version of events, telling TMZ ... Tom did not pay all of their bills. They insist Victoria spent a substantial amount of money during the relationship and is upset about how much she contributed financially.

As TMZ first reported, cops responded to Tom's L.A. home twice over the weekend. Officers were initially called while Victoria was moving out, then returned later that evening after a dispute over retrieving more of her belongings. No arrests were made during either instance.

Earlier this month, Victoria was arrested after Tom alleged she assaulted him. Video obtained by TMZ also showed Victoria's dad shoving Tom before Tom shoved him back, which appeared to cause Will to fall into a lit fire pit.