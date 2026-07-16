Andrew Gillum Tests Negative for Drugs After Alleged Meth Bust

Andrew Gillum says he's tested negative for drugs ... weeks after being busted for meth ... TMZ has learned.

According to court docs obtained by TMZ, the ex-Florida governor nominee says he signed up a drug testing program, took the tests, and the results came back clean today.

In the docs, Gillum asked for a hearing to be set once a decision's been made about whether or not he needs to do a court-approved drug treatment program. The court granted his request and scheduled his hearing for next month.

As we previously reported, Gillum was busted with 3 grams of meth earlier this month.

Cops in Alabama had pulled him over for driving erratically and found the drugs, 8 pre-rolled marijuana joints, 4 cut straws, 3 pipes, and a bong.

Prosecutors charged Gillum with felony possession of a controlled substance, as well as misdemeanor possession of marijuana for personal use and possession of drug paraphernalia.