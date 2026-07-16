Rapper Desiigner Arrested for Domestic Violence, Property Damage

Desiigner is back behind bars in South Carolina ... the rapper has been arrested again on a domestic violence charge ... TMZ has learned.

According to jail records obtained by TMZ, the "Panda" rapper was booked Tuesday afternoon and remains in custody.

He's facing one count of second-degree domestic violence, along with three counts of malicious injury to animals or personal property involving alleged damage valued between $2K and $10K.

Records show no bond has been set on the domestic violence charge or two of the property damage counts. A $1,500 bond has been set on the remaining property damage charge.

It's currently unclear what allegedly happened or what led to the charges.

The arrest comes months after we broke the story he was arrested on a third-degree domestic violence charge stemming from an alleged incident involving the mother of his child. According to a police report we obtained, she accused him of grabbing her, tearing her sweatpants and throwing her to the ground during an argument. Desiigner was later released on $1,500 bond.

The rapper has also had previous legal trouble. In 2023, he was charged with indecent exposure after an incident aboard an international flight returning to the United States.