Woman Shia LaBeouf Asked to Leave Him Alone Arrested for Stalking

The woman who recorded Shia LaBeouf asking her to leave him and his family alone -- while he was in a grocery store parking lot -- has been arrested for stalking ... TMZ has learned.

Louisiana Police arrested 40-year-old Alyssa Couture on Monday and booked her on a stalking charge. The arrest came hours after Alyssa posted a video of a heated confrontation -- as she sat in her car, Shia told her to buzz off because she was scaring his dad.

The New Orleans Police Department isn't identifying Couture's alleged victim -- it's policy -- but the timing seems to point to the actor or someone connected to him calling the cops.

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In the clip, Shia adds "God bless you" several times ... and, while it's an intense clip, it looks like Shia keeps calm and speaks only loud enough to be heard through the window.

The background of the Shia video matches the address where cops said the incident occurred.

She has previously posted videos in which she speaks directly to Shia ... giving updates on the date, time, and updating him on her life. She has nearly 21K followers.