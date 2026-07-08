Shia LaBeouf Wants Ex FKA Twigs To Stop Playing Games in Court

Shia LaBeouf is calling out his ex-girlfriend FKA Twigs for trashing him in court filings … claiming her agreement to settle her previous lawsuit over alleged abuse means she now has to handle all that business in private arbitration, not a public courtroom.

In court docs, obtained by TMZ, Shia claims FKA is attempting to invalidate the confidentiality provisions in their 2025 deal … which barred them from trash-talking the other.

The actor said FKA has made "numerous inflammatory and irrelevant accusations" in her lawsuit … and believes she wants to continue slamming him in public through the court filings.

Shia is asking the court to force FKA to take their dispute to private arbitration per the terms of their earlier settlement … which would keep the case out of the public court system.

The actor said he takes issue with FKA doing an interview with The Hollywood Reporter months after their settlement was signed, which he says implied she still did not feel safe around him.

In her original lawsuit, FKA said Shia was abusive during their relationship and claimed he had knowingly infected her with an STI, which he adamantly denied.