FKA Twigs Suing Shia LaBeouf Over Sexual Battery Settlement

FKA Twigs is taking her ex Shia LaBeouf back to court ... she just filed a new lawsuit against him ... and it looks like it's all about their settlement from a previous sexual battery suit.

In new legal docs, obtained by TMZ, FKA Twigs claims Shia tried to silence her with the NDA provisions in the settlement of a lawsuit she filed back in 2020.

FKA claims the NDA terms of that settlement are unlawful under California's Stand Together Against Non-Disclosure Act, which she says invalidates portions of confidentiality provisions in such settlements.

The singer claims Shia filed a secret arbitration complaint against her in December, claiming comments she made in a news publication violated the NDA terms of the settlement. She claims Shia is seeking an "exorbitant" amount of money for her supposed violation, but she insists the NDA terms are void under California law and wants a judge to back her up and declare formally that the terms are unenforceable.

As we reported ... FKA sued Shia back in December 2020, alleging Shia physically abused her, tormented her, and knowingly gave her an STI. They ultimately settled that lawsuit out of court.

In the docs, FKA says she's reigniting her legal battle with Shia not for money, but "to right a wrong, and also on behalf of other women who are the victims of sexual and domestic violence who do not have the resources to speak out and defend themselves from predators."

FKA also says she "seeks to to ensure that survivors of sexual misconduct are not bullied or silenced like she was."

She claims Shia brought the arbitration demand over a cover story in The Hollywood Reporter, where she answered a question about feeling safe with the 2020 lawsuit behind her by saying, "No, I wouldn't say I feel safe. I feel really passionate about being involved with organizations such as Sistah Space and No More, to help survivors in any way that I can. I think it's less about me at this point and more about looking forward. Just, you know, moving on with my life."