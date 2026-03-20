Shia LaBeouf Spirals in Heated Encounter With Cops in New Orleans

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Shia LaBeouf went ballistic on cops outside his New Orleans home early Friday morning ... and the wild encounter is all caught on video.

In footage obtained by TMZ, Shia is animatedly explaining something to cops about a car. While it’s unclear exactly what he’s saying … at one point, he lifts his shirt and seems to make the sign of the cross.

He then directs the cops to look at a security camera on his house, and shows them his phone … saying, “You gotta understand who I am. I’m a target,” adding he’s an “easy target.”

Then things escalate ... Shia begins pacing back and forth, growing increasingly agitated and eventually yelling, “I have a f***ing three-year-old!” He then brings up recent legal troubles, shouting he's been "sitting in jail for f***ing four months for punching a man."

He keeps getting more frantic ... continuing to scream at officers, repeatedly saying he doesn’t trust them.

The video then cuts to Shia sitting in the street, clearly distraught … yelling at someone off-camera -- seemingly an officer -- “What are you talking about?! That’s why I never call you,” before letting out another loud scream and breaking down in tears.

Moments later, cops drive off ... leaving Shia alone, still emotional.

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You’ll recall … Shia was arrested and charged with battery last month after allegedly shouting homophobic slurs and striking multiple people outside a New Orleans bar during Mardi Gras.