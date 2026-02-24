Eminem’s Ex-Wife Kim Scott's Drunk Driving Arrest Caught on Police Bodycam

Play video content

Eminem's ex-wife, Kim Scott, was arrested for DUI in Michigan last week ... and now we have bodycam footage of her bizarre interaction with the cops.

Watch the video ... in the first one, Kim looks totally out of it as she's given a preliminary breath test. She clearly didn't pass the test, because cops immediately started putting handcuffs on her.

Kim doesn't put up a fight ... just asks to let her family know what's going on, which the cops oblige to.

The second video was taken during a prior questioning when Kim initially tells an officer she hadn't been drinking that night. But when the cop points out she had driven her SUV into her own garage door, Kim admits she had a drink "2 hours ago."

In the last video, cops search Kim's car and find bottles of soda spiked with alcohol.