Eminem's Daughter Alaina Scott Is Pregnant With Her First Baby

Eminem's family is growing a little bigger ... because he's going to be a grandad, again!

The Grammy-winner's eldest daughter Alaina, 32, announced Sunday she's expecting her first baby with husband Matt Moeller.

She posted, "THE BEST OF YOU + ME. For months, I've carried a tiny heartbeat inside me, one that has already changed mine in every possible way. There's something indescribable about knowing there's a little life growing, dreaming, and becoming, all while you go about your day, whispering prayers and hopes only they can hear. I've never felt more grateful for this gift and to grow our family, something we've wanted for so long. Thank you God for this blessing."

She continued, "Baby M, we can't wait to meet you, little one."

Alaina and Matt, who married in 2023, shared their good news along with a pic of them in a field holding a baby onesie.

The 52-year-old "Rap God" adopted Alaina as a child. She's the daughter of Dawn Scott, the twin sister of Em's ex, Kim Scott.

In 2004, Em told Rolling Stone, "I have full custody of my niece. My niece has been a part of my life ever since she was born. Me and Kim pretty much had her, she'd live with us wherever we was at."

This will be Grandpa Marshall's second grandchild. His daughter, Hailie Jade Scott, 29, gave birth to her son, Elliot Marshall McClintock on March 14.