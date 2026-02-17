Eminem's Ex-Wife Kim Scott Facing DUI Charge After Car Crash With Son

Eminem's ex-wife, Kim Scott, is facing two charges in Michigan after allegedly crashing her car with her son and his friends inside the vehicle ... TMZ has learned.

According to court records, obtained by TMZ, Kim is charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated and failure to stop or identify after causing property damage -- both misdemeanors.

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ ... the chaos unfolded around 8:00 PM Monday. We're told Kim had just left her home with her son, Parker, and three of his friends to go shopping when she allegedly struck a parked car on her street but didn't stop.

Instead, our sources say she continued driving and attempted to pull into her driveway, where she crashed her Range Rover into her garage door.

A neighbor who says they witnessed the incident called police. When officers arrived, Kim was transported to a hospital for injuries. We're told she was discharged early Tuesday morning.

Kim's attorney, Michael Smith, tells TMZ ... as of now, she has not been arrested and he's not aware of any active warrant. He says if one is issued, she will turn herself in. He adds Kim is "a good person, a beautiful human being," and calls the situation unfortunate.