Eminem Takes Legal Action Against Australian Beach Brand Swim Shady

Eminem is looking for some respect on his name ... he recently filed to cancel a trademark of an Australian beach brand that's targeting American shores.

The Real Slim Shady has it out for an Aussie company that sells beach umbrellas and swim ... a label called Swim Shady. According to documents filed in the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office and obtained by TMZ, Eminem wants to protect the name of his diabolical rap alter-ego and avoid brand confusion.

The filing alleges the "Without Me" rapper would suffer "damage and injury" if Swim Shady is allowed to keep its name. Eminem is concerned the public will associate him with the Swim Shady brand ... and he insists his merch adheres to "premium quality standards" and doesn't want people to confuse him with the Aussie company's stuff.

The papers argue the changing of one letter doesn't mark enough of a distinction between the two brands.