Florida Woman Claims She's Married to Eminem After Refusing to Pay Restaurant Bill

Eminem has a new girlfriend, as we reported last week ... and now he supposedly has a new wife too -- at least according to a woman who allegedly refused to pay for her meal at a Florida diner.

The incident went down Monday when 54-year-old Jennifer Kleber allegedly sat down to grab some grub at Darrell’s Dog Gone Good Diner in Silver Springs. After she polished off the last bite, the bill came, but cops say she turned her nose up at it.

According to the police report, obtained by TMZ, the manager got involved, and remembered Kleber from her previous visits to the restaurant ... because she allegedly didn't pay those bills either.

But this time, there was a twist ... when the police arrived, Kleber told a corporal her “spouse” is none other than Marshall Mathers -- AKA Eminem -- and said the iconic rapper would be taking care of the bill.

She also claimed Eminem previously picked up her tab at the diner, which is why she expected him to do the same on Monday ... since Em has "unlimited money."

She went on to tell the cop she only had 10 bucks in her pocket -- but her meal cost $27.55. Kleber must have been pretty hungry ... she wolfed down French toast, a bacon cheese, and washed it down with a soda and chocolate milk.

Police arrested Kleber, who was taken to the Marion County Jail and booked for defrauding an innkeeper.

For the record, Kleber's claims are pure BS. TMZ exclusively reported last week ... Eminem -- who's definitely not married -- has been most recently dating his longtime stylist, Katrina Malota.