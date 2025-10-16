Eminem Dating His Longtime Stylist Katrina Malota

Eminem has found himself a new woman ... and it's someone who's been in his inner circle for years.

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ .. the rapper is dating Katrina Malota -- a stylist and makeup artist based in Michigan.

We're told Katrina's worked with Em for years, handling his hair and grooming for music video and photoshoots.

When she's not with Eminem ... she works as a hair stylist at a salon in Birmingham, Michigan.

It's unclear how long the two have been together.

Katrina's also worked with major artists like Snoop Dogg, Robin Thicke, and 50 Cent, per her website. Her Facebook page notes she's from the Motor City ... something she and the "8 Mile" rapper have in common.