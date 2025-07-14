Ray Romano Raps Eminem's 'Lose Yourself' at Celeb Golf Outing in Tahoe

Watch Me 'Lose Myself' To Some Eminem

Forget Travis and Jason Kelce singing Bob Seger ... now there's new video of Ray Romano singing karaoke at the same celebrity golf tournament ... and he's covering some Eminem!!!

The comedian grabbed the mic and took the stage at the American Century Celebrity Golf Tournament in Lake Tahoe ... rapping Em's hit "Lose Yourself" as only Ray could.

Ya gotta see the video, which is now making the rounds on social media ... Ray's rapping every single lyric ... but he's going super slow.

Ray's rendition appeared to be a big hit at the event ... folks in the crowd, and online, are digging it.

Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce together on stage

As we reported ... Travis and Jason also did some karaoke at the annual event, with the brothers banding together to sing Seger's "Old Time Rock and Roll."

Travis won the karaoke event last year after singing Whitesnake's "Here I Go Again" and dedicating the song to Taylor Swift.