Travis Kelce, Jason Hit Karaoke Stage At Celeb Golf Outing In Tahoe

Not Only Are We Good At Football

Taylor Swift lit up the stage during a surprise performance at Tight End University last month ... and this week her man is doing the same at the American Century Championship golf event -- as Travis and Jason Kelce belted out some karaoke during the annual celeb shindig!

Videos of the brothers began making the rounds out in Tahoe, with the Kelce's doing their rendition of Bob Seger's "Old Time Rock and Roll."

Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce together on stage pic.twitter.com/BXapsYxl44 — Jason Anderson (@J810Anderson) July 11, 2025 @J810Anderson

Judging by the performance, it seems the two had been working on the set, as they even integrated a little choreography into the show, including a bit of line dancing and air guitar action.

Jason wrapped things up the only way he knew how ... by slamming a beer and launching the souvenir into the crowd.

This was the same karaoke event TK won last year after his performance of Whitesnake's "Here I Go Again," which he dedicated to Swift.

While it's unclear if T-Swift was in town for the performance, it's hard to imagine she didn't love every second of it!

The bros will now turn their attention to the main reason they're in Tahoe -- the first round of the celeb golf tournament gets underway later today.