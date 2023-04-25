Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Ray Romano Seen for First Time Since Revealing Heart Procedure

Ray Romano Working His Ticker ... Brisk Walking After Heart Procedure

4/25/2023 2:43 PM PT
Backgrid

Everybody loves Ray Romano's wide open arteries ... especially him, after undergoing a potentially lifesaving procedure, which is why he's out and about in L.A. getting some exercise.

The actor/comedian got in his steps during a vigorous walk in casual athletic wear, along with his headphones and Apple Watch to monitor his progress and, likely, his heart rate too.

Backgrid

The reason Ray taking a pretty basic walk is significant is ... he just revealed last week he had to have a stent implanted to clear serious blockage in a major artery.

He made the confession on Marc Maron's podcast -- this as he was in the middle of a press run for his new movie, 'Somewhere in Queens' -- and it sounded pretty scary.

HEART OF THE PROBLEM
WTF with Marc Maron

RR explained he'd been fighting for years to keep his cholesterol levels down ... and that, for a long time, he'd insisted on doing it on his own terms -- only to come up short time and again, despite doctors repeatedly telling him he was teetering in dangerous territory.

Now, after getting the procedure done -- which he says cleared a 90% blockage -- Ray says he wishes he would've taken his doctor's advice from 2 decades ago.

Backgrid

It's unclear exactly when he had the procedure ... but in any case, he seems to be doing a lot better now.

