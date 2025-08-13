Eminem was tasked to topple the "Uber Facts" allegation that no English word rhymes with silver ... and Slim Shady rose to the challenge -- in the most Slim Shady way!!!

The mainstay hip hop platform Rock The Bells gave Eminem approximately 24 hours to respond to the viral post circulating around X on Monday evening ... and got their response promptly the next morning.

Eminem was literally the kid who spent his days in school pulping his brain for a word that rhymes with "orange," so the lyrical test was right up his alley ... apparently, the key to matching words with "silver" is White Dudes.

Silver pilfer kill fer Gilbert's still hurts steel shirts Bill Burr milf word off kilter no filter chill brrrr feel burn still slur will stir Trent dilfer Val kilmer Still third shield her he'll squirt Steven Spielberg Lil twerp Wilshire She'll purr Kill birds milk curd feel… https://t.co/rSeA7aMmco — Marshall Mathers (@Eminem) August 13, 2025 @Eminem

Slim bent his syllables by rapping ... "Silver pilfer kill fer Gilbert's still hurts steel shirts Bill Burr milf word off kilter no filter chill brrrr feel burn still slur will stir Trent dilfer Val kilmer Still third shield her he'll squirt Steven Spielberg Lil twerp Wilshire She'll purr Kill birds milk curd feel worth Real nerd Stans documentary I liked your film sir."

Play video content