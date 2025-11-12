Kris Jenner Files Trademark for Possible New Beauty Line, 'Queen By Kris Jenner'

Kris Jenner doesn't seem to be slowing down after turning 70 ... in fact, it looks like she's moving full speed ahead with plans for a new beauty line.

In a new trademark filing -- obtained by TMZ -- Kris' company Jenner Communications Inc. has filed to lock down rights to the mark "Queen By Kris Jenner."

It seems like the momager has big plans for the line ... as the trademark covers a wide range of beauty products like perfumes, lotions, body oils, beauty masks, and much more.

Looks like she also wants to dip into makeup ... with the trademark also covering lip gloss, nail polish, and artificial eyelashes, among other things.

Of course ... Kris' family has been wildly successful in the beauty biz -- with Kim and Kylie building empires of their own.