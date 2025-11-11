Kim Kardashian & Kris Jenner Delete Photos With Meghan Markle & Prince Harry

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were guests at Kris Jenner's 70th birthday bash, but you wouldn't know it from her social media accounts ... Kris and Kim Kardashian deleted shots of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex from the event.

Kris celebrated the milestone birthday at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez's Beverly Hills compound Saturday with a James Bond-themed soiree. With such a classic English theme, Meghan and Harry were the perfect guests, looking every bit the part in black-tie attire. So why the photo album removal?

Don't read too much into it.

Turns out ... we're told several images were deleted -- not just those of Meghan and Harry. Also, considering it was Remembrance Sunday -- a day meant to commemorate servicemen and women -- in the UK, we're told they thought it might be better to delete the images rather than push something that could get picked up and misconstrued across the pond.

Harry actually showed up wearing a poppy in honor of the holiday.

As we reported ... the list of celebrities for the event was a mile long. Here are just a few ... Oprah Winfrey, Adele and Rich Paul, Mariah Carey, Sia, Tyler Perry, Kyle Richards, Vin Diesel, Mark Zuckerberg, Travis Barker, and Scott Disick ... and, of course, Kris' man, Corey Gamble.

Other big names included ... Selma Blair, Tommy Hilfiger, Snoop Dogg, Nicky and Kathy Hilton, Stevie Wonder, Sarah Paulson, Naomi Watts, Gayle King, Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber, and Babyface.