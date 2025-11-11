Psychic Matt Fraser Says Kim Kardashian's Fortune Tellers Could Still Be Right

Play video content TMZ.com

Kim Kardashian has been fuming since she failed her bar exam, even after 4 psychics told her she'd pass ... but psychic Matt Fraser told us they could still be right.

According to "Meet the Frasers" star Matt, the spirit world operates on a different time frame than we do, and doesn't communicate to mediums exactly when outcomes are to occur.

He explained ... "It could be that she's going to pass this exam in the future and this just was not the time."

In other words ... don't count yourself out yet, Kim! There's no limit to how many times aspiring lawyers are allowed take the bar exam in California.

But it could also be that they were just wrong. Matt does admit psychic readings should be expected to be about 90% accurate ... which would mean that 10% of the time, a different outcome could occur.

Still, we technically won't know for sure for a long time.

"Spirits have come through and made predictions with my clients and it didn't happen until 5 years later," Matt said. "But I think there's a lesson in being patient, but also, I think that it's also a lesson for Kim to put in the hard work."

Ouch ... The reality star and entrepreneur did not attend law school -- and admitted using ChatGPT for tests she wound up failing -- but it's in her blood! Her late father, Robert Kardashian, was famously a member of O.J. Simpson's "Dream Team" of lawyers in his notorious murder trial in 1995.

In the meantime, she's been playing attorney Allura Grant in the Hulu drama, "All's Fair." If she can't be a lawyer in real life, at least she gets to play one on TV!