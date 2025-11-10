Kim Kardashian Vents 4 Psychics Told Her She'd Pass California Bar Exam

Play video content TikTok / @kimkardashian

Kim Kardashian’s fuming after flunking her California Bar Exam -- 'cause turns out, she was banking on a different kind of counsel ... a bunch of psychics who swore she’d pass!

The lawyer-in-training (still!) dropped a glam-filled TikTok montage from her mom Kris Jenner’s 70th -- but in one snippet, Kim was venting on the phone that at least FOUR psychics she met were "full of s***" ... 'cause every single one told her she’d pass the bar.

Kim was losing it ... branding the psychics "pathological liars" and telling her friend never to trust 'em again. Guess that crystal ball was full of cracks! 🫣

Now, to be fair, Kim didn’t clarify whether the psychics promised she’d pass this time or just eventually -- so hey, maybe their predictions weren’t totally bogus!

Kim got the dreaded results Friday night ... and as we told you, she wanted to break the news to her fans herself before the results dropped publicly Sunday -- since she’s been sharing every step of her legal journey from day one.