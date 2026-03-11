Bodycam Footage Released After Cops Break Up Patriots' AFC Championship Party

...'You Know Who Is In The Room?'

TMZ Sports has obtained police bodycam footage from the night cops shut down a bar party thrown by New England Patriots players after earning a trip to the Super Bowl ... showing officers being notified the AFC champs were present.

In the video, cops arrive at an establishment called Estella shortly after 2 AM on Jan. 27. When they make their way downstairs ... they find people gathered in the basement -- which featured hookahs, strippers and a floor filled with dollar bills.

As one of the cops watched people make their way up and down the stairs, a woman approached him and said, "I understand you have a job to do, but do you understand who is in the room?"

She then told the officer, who was unaware of who was downstairs, that they had "All the f***ing Patriots here and this was their private party."

The cop wasn't moved, so the woman started calling for Kayshon Boutte -- the team's third-year wide receiver.

"He's scared as hell," she said. "Can you go talk to him?"

Boutte did not interact with that officer.

Upstairs ... the officer's supervisor was running through the violations the joint had picked up -- including not having an entertainment license for the strippers and an indoor smoking license for the hookahs.

The owners were cooperative with the officers, which the board noted in their decision to suspend their license for one day.

"I'd be remiss if I didn't remind him his license to operate is a privilege in the City of Boston," board chair Kathleen Joyce said. "With that privilege comes responsibility. He does not seem to have a good understanding of what that responsibility is. He did accept responsibility for what happened that night, but I am not convinced he understands what was wrong."

Other individuals at the establishment were having fun with the officers. As one of the men walked back downstairs, he looked at the cop and said he looked like Drake Maye.

One of the officers even joked as long as the team brings home the win against the Seattle Seahawks, that was all that mattered to him.

New England did not end up winning that game, losing to Seattle 29-13.