Chiefs Parade Shooter Strikes Plea, Soon To Be Released After Murder Charge Dropped

The murder charge against the man accused of shooting and killing a woman at the Chiefs' championship parade in 2024 has been dropped, and his lawyer tells TMZ Sports his client will soon be going home.

Play video content 2/14/24 TMZSports.com

Dominic Miller, who was facing a second-degree murder charge for the shooting death of Lisa Lopez-Galvan at the 2024 Super Bowl celebration, appeared in a Jackson County Circuit Court on Monday ... where prosecutors erased the charge.

Miller, instead, agreed to a plea deal, admitting to unlawful use of a weapon, accepting a two-year prison sentence, which he has already served (he's been behind bars).

His lead counsel, David Wiegert, told us Miller will be released once the judgment is filed.

In a statement, the prosecutor's office admitted there was reason to doubt that Miller was the aggressor, instead pointing to self-defense.

"The evidence available showed he was not the first to fire," the prosecutor's office said, "nor was the available evidence able to confirm his shot caused the victim’s death."

Miller's attorney criticized the prosecutor's office, claiming they spent two years damaging their client's reputation before finally acknowledging video evidence showed the truth.

"Mr. Miller spent over two years in custody and several months in the hospital in critical condition because of gunshot wounds he suffered from this incident," Wiegert said.

"While we are very pleased to see his freedom restored, we remain concerned that he was charged with murder in the first place."

Play video content 2/14/24 Jeremy Scherle

"On behalf of Mr. Miller, we would like to extend our deepest condolences to the family of Ms. Lopez Galvan, as well as our gratitude to the members of her family for the heartfelt words they shared at sentencing."