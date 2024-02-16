Kansas City Mass Shooting Suspects Criminally Charged, Juveniles Only

Play video content Jeremy Scherle

Criminal charges are being handed down in the mass shooting at the Kansas City Chiefs rally -- and we're now learning that, for now, two juveniles stand accused of being responsible.

Prosecutors hit two individuals -- described as minors -- with gun-related charges and for resisting arrest ... but nothing yet pertaining to any actual deaths. Officials in Kansas City say more charges are likely coming.

Play video content 2/14/24

Because they're minors, court hearings and criminal proceedings related to this case will not be open to the public. Both suspects are being held in a juvenile detention center.

As we reported ... 23 people were shot and one person died in Wednesday's shooting, which broke out after the Chiefs wrapped up their championship parade. The shooting caused a mass panic, and ended up with multiple people being hospitalized, including children.

Cops detained 3 people at the scene ... however, only 2 people now are facing criminal prosecution -- unclear what might've happened with the third person who was detained.

Witnesses and gunshot victims have described the chaotic scene that erupted after shots rang out in K.C. ... one survivor said the gunman spun around in a circle as he fired multiple shots into the large crowd that was gathered.

Play video content 2/14/24 TMZSports.com

Another Chiefs fan was among the people who subdued an armed person in the crowd ... tackling the guy to the ground before police got to him. It's unclear if the person who got tackled is one of the people who's now charged. The identities of the suspects are unknown.

Police aren't calling the shooting an act of terrorism ... instead, they claim it was a dispute between multiple parties that escalated to gun violence.

New images are surfacing daily that show the carnage from the scene -- including these new pictures and videos from photographer Jeremy Scherle who was there in K.C. Wednesday.

Take a look at these photos showing the immediate aftermath ... including a gun that may have been used in the shooting ... not to mention pools of blood around it. Clearly, officers wanted to secure this scene right after it happened -- and that's what you're seeing here.

Of the 22 people who were shot and injured, at least half are under 16 years old. There have been a lot of unanswered questions about what happened here -- and even now with two people being held responsible ... we still don't know very much.

Play video content 2/15/24 Fox 49 Ozarks