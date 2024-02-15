Chiefs Parade Shooting Not Act Of Terrorism, Likely Dispute Between People, Cops Say

Play video content Fox 49 Ozarks

Cops say the shooting at Wednesday's Super Bowl parade does not appear to have been an act of terrorism ... instead, authorities believe it was simply a dispute between multiple parties that escalated.

Kansas City Police Department Chief Stacey Graves made the revelation at a news conference with reporters Thursday morning ... explaining detectives have obtained no evidence that shows the gunfire at Union Station was a planned attack.

Play video content 2/14/24

"This appeared to be a dispute between several people that ended in gunfire," she said.

Graves also revealed that 23 people in total were struck by bullets during the incident. One, 43-year-old Elizabeth Galvan, has been confirmed dead. Eight others, law enforcement added at the news conference, are currently in critical condition.

Graves also said that of the 22 victims who are still fighting to recover ... at least half were under the age of 16 years old. The youngest of the victims, she said, was 8 years old.

Two of the people detained in connection with the shooting are juveniles, Graves added.

As we previously reported, the gunshots erupted just minutes after Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce wrapped up speeches at a rally following bus rides through Kansas City streets.