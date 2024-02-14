Travis Kelce Takes Photo at Restaurant with Cop After Kansas City Parade Shooting

Travis Kelce walked into a restaurant a few hours after the shooting at the Kansas City parade -- this according to new photos obtained by TMZ.

We obtained 3 pictures that show the KC Chiefs tight end walking into the Granfalloon Restaurant and Bar Wednesday night -- and as you can see, he was spotted by some police officers on hand who wanted a selfie.

Travis obliged, and eyewitnesses say he then went inside the restaurant ... joining other teammates, we're told. Looks like he had a beer in hand.

We're told the pics were snapped a little before 7 PM CT -- which we've confirmed on our end as well, checking the metadata -- and that would be several hours after shots rang out near Union Station just earlier in the day ... just after the Chiefs parade wrapped up.

Play video content Fox 4 Kansas City

Travis was singing Garth Brooks tunes during the celebration ... before things turned deadly. Someone (or more than one) opened fire near the crowd that hung around in the aftermath, resulting in at least 1 dead, and 22 others who suffered gunshot wounds.

I am heartbroken over the tragedy that took place today. My heart is with all who came out to celebrate with us and have been affected. KC, you mean the world to me. — Travis Kelce (@tkelce) February 15, 2024 @tkelce

Travis addressed the shooting on X. ... "I am heartbroken over the tragedy that took place today. My heart is with all who came out to celebrate with us and have been affected. KC, you mean the world to me."

His team also addressed the shooting ... writing, "We are truly saddened by the senseless act of violence that occurred outside of Union Station at the conclusion of today's parade and rally. Our hearts go out to the victims, their families, and all of Kansas City."

They noted that all of the players, coaches and staffers were safe and accounted for.

Play video content TMZSports.com

Most Chiefs players have spoken out about the shooting as well. As far as who else might've been at the Granfalloon with Travis ... unclear.

Play video content TMZ Studios