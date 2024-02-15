Jackson Mahomes Caught Up in Kansas City Shooting Chaos, Helped Child

Jackson Mahomes was caught up in the chaos during the Kansas City parade shooting -- at least according to one eyewitness ... who says she saw him going above and beyond.

A woman named Jess revealed on X Wednesday that Patrick Mahomes' little brother had actually stuck around in the aftermath of the Chiefs parade -- and was apparently on the scene when shots rang out and people started panicking.

She writes, "I don’t care what anyone says but I have found a new found respect for Jackson Mahomes, Ana and I were stuck hiding with him at union station by the trains and he was taking care of a child who lost his parents and helping him calm down."

Her tweet has since gone viral ... and while she didn't elaborate beyond that, the story about Jackson is being praised and shared -- with many expressing shock Jackson was there.

Play video content TikTok / @jacksonmahomes

The Chiefs players/staff had already left by the time gunfire erupted ... so it's shocking to hear JM may have still been around. According to Jess ... not only was he on the scene, but he was helping other -- including the most vulnerable people who were scared/distressed.

Jackson had posted footage of himself at the parade earlier in the day -- and while some might've presumed he left with his older sibling and co., it sounds like that didn't happen.

What Jess goes on to describe about the moment is absolutely horrifying -- and if she's saying Jackson was right there with her ... then he was experiencing the exact same thing.

She says, "We heard pops and then we saw everyone rushing running crying headed towards where I was standing in panic and we had to jump over the gates by the stage and entrance of union station running for our lives in union station hearing gunshots seeing people HIDING IN OVENS!"

Play video content 2/14/24 TMZSports.com

The Chiefs org itself said afterward that all players, coaches and staff members were safe and accounted for -- but on its face, it doesn't sound like that applied to Jackson ... that is, if what this eyewitness is describing is accurate ... though, she seems quite sure.

As we reported ... at least one person was left dead from the shooting, and 22 other suffered gunshot wounds of varying degrees. A few people were detained, but no arrests have been announced just yet ... and police say they're still investigating what exactly happened.

Video of a man being tackled by bystanders appears to show someone picking up a rifle of some sort and tossing it aside -- although, it's unclear what the motive for the shooting was.

The most tragic part about this is that several of the victims are children, nearly a dozen.