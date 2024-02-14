Kansas Mother Dies in Chiefs Super Bowl Parade Shooting

There's now a name, family and story to one of the fatalities in the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl parade shooting -- a mother of 2 has been identified as a victim.

Lisa Lopez-Galvan, a Chiefs fan from Kansas, is confirmed dead from a gunshot wound ... according to The Kansas City Star.

The news outlet reports ... Lopez-Galvan died during abdominal surgery for the gunshot wound she suffered while attending Wednesday's parade in Kansas City.

Lisa was big in the KC community -- she worked as a disc jockey and host at a community radio station, and lots of folks hired her to DJ their weddings. She was in her 40s, and is survived by 2 children and her husband.

Folks who knew her are leaving emotional messages on her Facebook page ... sending prayers to her family.

Other notes make it sound like at least one of Lisa's sons and other relatives also suffered gunshot wounds in the mass shooting.

A loyal Chiefs fan, Lisa was fired up after they won Super Bowl LVIII, and she was really looking forward to Wednesday's parade celebration.

The people who knew her describe Lisa as a happy person with a beautiful family.

As we reported ... video shows the moment a barrage of gunshots rang out toward the end of the Chiefs championship rally, sparking panic and sending people running in a frenzy.

Officials say there are at least 22 gunshot wound victims and at least one death. It's unclear right now if Lisa is the fatality cops are referencing ... it's also possible she's the second victim to die.