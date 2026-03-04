Stefon Diggs Getting Released From Patriots, Thanks Team For 'Hell of a Year'

Stefon Diggs is dealing with another breakup -- the New England Patriots are going to release him.

The news came minutes ago -- with Tom Pelissero saying the team alerted the receiver the move will be made official after the start of the new season next week.

Diggs caught 85 balls for 1,013 yards and four touchdowns during New England's return to greatness in 2025 ... helping the team get back to the Super Bowl for the first time since the Tom Brady era.

The relationship seemed pretty strong just months ago -- the Pats stood by Diggs after he was accused of attacking his personal chef ... and he continued to play as the season went on.

It was a brief stint ... but Diggs will now be able to join another team and pick back up where he left off last year.

Diggs has been going through it lately -- as his ex, Cardi B, seemingly shaded him during a recent tour stop in San Francisco ... although she claimed it was just a case of reciting lyrics.