Shia LaBeouf's Mardi Gras Arrest Mug Shot Released

It's certainly not the headshot that's going to help land him his next role ... but Shia LaBeouf does have a new mug shot.

The photo of a dejected Shia was released by New Orleans authorities on Friday ... and was snapped after his arrest earlier this week, before he was charged with two counts of simple battery.

As TMZ reported ... the "Transformers" star was spotted having a little too much fun at Mardi Gras before getting beaten up outside a French Quarter bar -- and then arrested.

To add insult to injury -- literally -- Shia was accused of shouting gay slurs during the street confrontation.

In the official police incident report, obtained by TMZ, Shia allegedly called two men the F-word multiple times while striking them with closed fists. But he didn't stop there, continuing to spew slurs at them even when the cops were on the scene arresting him.

As we previously reported ... Shia allegedly got aggressive at an establishment called R Bar in the French Quarter. When he was escorted out of the bar, he allegedly struck at least one man with a closed fist, left and later returned, reportedly even more belligerent.