Cops Called to Shia LaBeouf's L.A. Home Before Mia Goth Split

Cops were called out to Shia LaBeouf's Los Angeles area home more than once prior to his breakup with Mia Goth ... according to police records obtained by TMZ.

Docs show that authorities showed up to the home belonging to Shia for calls involving a disturbance of the peace and an alleged stalking incident.

According to the records, in November 2024, a call was logged for a "husband and wife" disturbance of the peace, where an "uncooperative female" was repeatedly heard on the 911 call saying "just go" -- stating she was trying to get her husband to leave.

The docs describe a male being heard in the background cursing ... before the call was eventually cleared. The Pasadena City PIO confirms the incident did involve the residents of the home ... however, no full police report was required.

In another call from August 2025, a caller told cops an "old friend" was mentally ill and she thinks she is married to Shia LaBeouf ... stating she is "murderously angry with him, appears to be stalking him and is going to his home."

According to the docs, the caller -- who appears to be a fan of Shia and did not live in his neighborhood -- told cops they saw the individual obsessing over Shia via their Instagram profile.

The caller said they were simply concerned when seeing these posts online and claimed the person believed they were married to Shia. It is unknown if Shia was even aware of this incident, but the docs mention Shia's home address.

As we first reported ... Shia was arrested Monday night in New Orleans after allegedly punching a bar employee, sparking a brawl before cops arrived. He was later charged with two counts of simple battery.