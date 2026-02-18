Shia LaBeouf Shows Off Jail Release Papers on Bourbon Street After Arrest

Play video content

Shia LaBeouf was back in the French Quarter, on Bourbon Street, for another night of debauchery after his arrest Mardis Gras morning ... and pretended he wasn't famous as fellow partiers approached him!

Check out the footage of him from fellow Mardi Gras attendees in New Orleans -- the former Disney star is super nonchalant as he's approached by a streamer ... and claims he's not anyone famous. Yet, he's got no problem talking to the thrilled fans eager to get a word in with him.

In other video, he's happily waving his release papers as he vibes with the crowd. Court docs obtained by TMZ confirm he was released from jail on his own recognizance ... which means he was let out of the clink without paying bail.

He's decked out for his night out ... rockin' several beaded necklaces and -- and at one point, even wore a light-up leis!

Shia's not shy with the thrilled fans coming up to him -- and tells a local report his favorite part about the celebration is the people. Awww.

While he appeared to be having one helluva time in The Big Easy, he tweeted a concerning message overnight, writing ... "Free me."

As you know ... Shia was arrested overnight Monday in the French Quarter after allegedly punching a bar employee, leading to an all-out brawl. Wild video TMZ obtained from the altercation shows him head-butting a man before he took a beatdown himself.