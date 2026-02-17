Shia LaBeouf Hits Pub For Burger After New Orleans Jail Release

Shia LaBeouf didn't waste time dwelling on his overnight arrest ... TMZ has learned the actor hit up a local pub for his first meal right after court in Louisiana.

Sources tell TMZ ... Shia showed up at The Jimani in New Orleans roughly 50 minutes after his 3 PM court appearance, making the sports bar-style spot his first stop post-hearing. We're told he kept it simple ... chowing down on a burger and fries while throwing back a glass of ice-cold water.

Ironically, the pub is known for its "Hang Ova Burger" -- though we're not told whether that specific burger is what landed on Shia's plate.

Folks at the pub struck up a conversation with Shia, but interestingly enough, we're told he didn't say a word about his arrest in the French Quarter Monday night. Instead, the convo took a surprisingly wholesome turn. A recently engaged couple in the group chatted with him about marriage, and we're told Shia congratulated them and shared that marriage is a beautiful thing, but something you have to work at every day.

The group also talked Olympics with Shia before snapping a selfie together. After wrapping up his meal, Shia went on his way.

As we first reported ... Shia was arrested Monday night in the French Quarter after allegedly punching a bar employee, sparking a brawl before cops arrived. He was later charged with two counts of simple battery.