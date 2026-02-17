Shia LaBeouf Hits Pub For Burger After New Orleans Jail Release
Shia LaBeouf JAIL MADE ME HUNGRY FOR PUB BURGER!!!
Shia LaBeouf didn't waste time dwelling on his overnight arrest ... TMZ has learned the actor hit up a local pub for his first meal right after court in Louisiana.
Sources tell TMZ ... Shia showed up at The Jimani in New Orleans roughly 50 minutes after his 3 PM court appearance, making the sports bar-style spot his first stop post-hearing. We're told he kept it simple ... chowing down on a burger and fries while throwing back a glass of ice-cold water.
Ironically, the pub is known for its "Hang Ova Burger" -- though we're not told whether that specific burger is what landed on Shia's plate.
Folks at the pub struck up a conversation with Shia, but interestingly enough, we're told he didn't say a word about his arrest in the French Quarter Monday night. Instead, the convo took a surprisingly wholesome turn. A recently engaged couple in the group chatted with him about marriage, and we're told Shia congratulated them and shared that marriage is a beautiful thing, but something you have to work at every day.
The group also talked Olympics with Shia before snapping a selfie together. After wrapping up his meal, Shia went on his way.
As we first reported ... Shia was arrested Monday night in the French Quarter after allegedly punching a bar employee, sparking a brawl before cops arrived. He was later charged with two counts of simple battery.
The arrest comes months after his split from Mia Goth. We broke the story ... following the breakup, Shia relocated from Los Angeles to New Orleans in December, purchasing a 3-bedroom, 3.5-bath Uptown cottage for just over $1 million.